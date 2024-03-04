Four arrested for alleged involvement in six housebreakings in Bintulu

BINTULU (Mar 4): Police have arrested four local men, aged between 23 and 24, for allegedly being involved in six housebreakings cases in Bintulu.

Bintulu police chief Supt Nixon Joshua Ali said the arrest on the first suspect was made during a raid on Feb 19, which led to the arrest of his three other accomplices.

He said the police police also recovered stolen items worth RM33,754 from the suspects, including the stolen items from three housebreaking cases namely six rings, a necklace, two tablets and other documents.

“All the suspects have been actively involved in committing burglaries since the beginning of January 2024,” he added.

He said the modus operandi of the suspects was to break the door handles of the victims’ houses using tools such as screwdriver, scissor, plier and homemade iron hook.

Nixon pointed out that three of the suspects were also tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

“Two of the suspects had previous convictions for drug offences and were being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he added.

Nixon said all the suspects have been remanded for investigation under Section 457 of the Criminal Code and will be charged in the court in due course.

If convicted, they could face up to 14 years imprisonment or a fine, or both.

Meanwhile, those with information about any illegal and criminal activities in Bintulu can contact the Bintulu Police Headquarters (IPD Bintulu) on 086-318304.