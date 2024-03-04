Free health screening, blood donation campaign to be held in conjunction with World Kidney Day 2024

KUCHING (Mar 4): A free health screening programme and a blood donation campaign will be organised at tHe Spring Shopping Mall here in conjunction with the World Kidney Day 2024 come Mar 9.

Jointly undertaken by the National Kidney Foundation Malaysia and Malaysian Red Crescent Stampin Chapter, the life-saving event is scheduled to take place between 10am and 2pm.

For the free health screening programme, the National Kidney Foundation Malaysia will conduct checks on body mass index, waist circumference, urine test, blood glucose, cholesterol, blood sugar and counselling, said a press release today.

Besides, there will also be health talk, quiz, healthy snack cooking competition, lucky draw and games.

Free goodies bags will be given to successful blood donors.

For enquiries, call Wendy at 019-8182244.