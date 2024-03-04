Gedong gets its first councillors

KUCHING (March 4): Gedong District Council (MD) held its first swearing-in ceremony for its councillors today.

The ceremony was held at the Hikmah Exchange Building here.

Totalling 31, the councillors will serve from January 1 this year to March 31, 2025.

Gedong district officer Tamida Da’adi who has been appointed to helm the local council led the swearing-in ceremony followed by his deputy Japar Mustapha and other members of the council.

After the swearing-in ceremony, the new councillors took the Corruption Free Pledge.

Present to witness the ceremony were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Datuk Ir Aidel Lariwoo, Batang Sadong member of Parliament Rodiyah Sapiee, Simunjan assemblyman Awla Dris, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki and advisor to the Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Seri Mohd Naroden Majais.

Meanwhile, Gedong District Council in a statement said the council was established as Gedong is a new district under Samarahan division.

It said with the recognition, better services are required to develop the area.

“Gedong having its own district council will empower the planning and implementation of development activities in the Gedong area as a whole.

“With the existence of this district council, local leaders who are appointed as councillors can play an important role to help intensify development in addition to providing quality services to the people in the Gedong area,” it said.

A logo for Gedong District Council was launched during the ceremony.

It was officially unveiled by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at an earlier event.