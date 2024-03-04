Govt to resolve electricity, water, housing issues – CM

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 4): The State Government will continue to ensure that the lives of its people are secured by taking several proactive measures including resolving emerging issues related to basic needs, especially electricity, water and housing.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the issue had been a perennial one for Sabahans, and without pointing fingers at any party, the government led by him since September 2020 has implemented various efforts to ensure a more comfortable life for the people.

“We launched the Sabah Energy Roadmap & Master Plan 2040 in September last year as an effort to shift from non-renewable energy sources such as natural gas and depending on the river network in Sabah.

“The current increasing demand for electricity supply can be overcome by accelerating the production of hydroelectricity to meet the needs of the rapidly growing industry in the state. Renewable energy such as solar, biomass and biogas will further complement the electricity production capacity in Sabah,” he said at the 2024 State and Federal Public Service Members’ Assembly and Assembly at the Sabah International Convention Center (SICC) on Monday.

Hajiji said the Ulu Padas Hydroelectric Project in Tenom, which is expected to be completed in 2029, will expand the flow of electricity by connecting the southern and southeastern regions of Sabah thus creating a more stable energy network.

According to him, the project will also help solve the lack of water supply in the long term with the production of 6,000 million liters of water per day. The project will also be a “game changer” for the state of Sabah thus guaranteeing a better and perfect life in the future.

He said in order to ensure that the water supply becomes more stable, the government has also increased the water supply capacity at the Telibong Water Treatment Plant 1 and 2, from 130 million liters of water per day to 160 million liters of water per day which is able to supply water in the northern area of Kota Kinabalu including in Tuaran, Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) and Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS).

According to him, the government has also increased the water supply capacity at the Kogopon Water Treatment Plant in Papar to 80 million liters of water per day covering the Papar, Kimanis areas to the south of Kota Kinabalu. The project which started five months ago at a cost of RM385 million is expected to be completed in 2026.

Hajiji said that the State Government had also established its own oil and gas company on December 7, 2021 which is SMJ Petroleum Sdn Bhd (now known as SMJ Energy Sdn Bhd) and as of December 2023, SMJ Energy has more than RM5 billion in total assets.

He said SMJ Energy has the acquisition of profitable oil and gas producing assets with strong cash flow through 50% participation interest in the Samarang Production Sharing Contract (PSC), 25% in the petrochemical plant (Sabah Ammonia and Urea Plant (SAMUR)) in Sipitang, and a 10% ownership stake in LNG9 which is operated in the Bintulu LNG Complex after the acquisition of Sabah International Petroleum Sdn Bhd (SIP) in November 2023.

“In addition, we also obtained a stake of 25% in the construction of a floating liquefied natural gas facility known as ZLNG in SOGIP, Sipitang. SMJ Energy has also successfully sold crude oil three times in August 2023, October 2023 and January 2024 through its 50% stake in Samarang PSC to an international oil company, with a combined gross income of approximately RM371 million.

“For sure, we will continue our efforts to get more participation interests with Petronas, God willing,” he added.