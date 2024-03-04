JCI Padawan highlights 2024’s ‘Breakthrough’ slogan at installation banquet

KUCHING (March 4): The Padawan Chapter of Junior Chamber International (JCI) highlighted the significance of its slogan ‘Together, We Breakthrough’ for the current term during Its Eighth Installation and Awards Banquet, held here recently.

The event, which hosted over 100 guests, had Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap as its guest-of-honour.

Also in attendance were the JCI Malaysia executive vice-president cum Sarawak chairman Mike Yong, national vice-president Tan Chin Jie and past executive vice-president Johnny Bong, and event’s organising chairman Alaric Sim.

In his inaugural speech, JCI Padawan president Douglas Bong, who took over from Vincent Tang, said the involvement in this movement reflected the process of ‘contributing without expecting anything in return’.

“It is a process of building confidence in ourselves, of contributing by way of expanding our networks and influence, of building trust with people that will bring values inside and outside of your JCI life.

“On this year’s slogan ‘Together, We Breakthrough’ – the reason I choose this slogan is because I want this to be at the forefront everyone’s mind that in 2024; letting us give ourselves permission to break through.

“This event, apart from holding the installation for the new JCI Padawan president and the 2024 board of directors, also doubles as an awards ceremony to recognise our members who have made big difference in our community,” he said.

Douglas also took the opportunity in his speech to thank the chapter’s all-time supporters, namely JCI Padawan charter president Councillor Kiing Sie Ying, Bong Jewels, Taiko Ken, Klik Company, Footsiie Q Reflexology and Family Massage, Mountain Fish Wholesale & Supply Sdn Bhd, FL Motorsports, DoppelGängers, ARx Media Sdn Bhd, Mutiara Trophy, ⁠Lydia Lim Orthodontics, Le Cristal D’or Beaute, Cellvia Malaysia, Louis Muk, Oceanic Interactive, The Mandarin Restaurant, The Staycation, and RnL Car Rental.