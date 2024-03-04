KEB secretariat must include representatives from Sabah, Sarawak, says Senator

KUCHING (March 4): The permanent secretariat for the monitoring of Bumiputera Economic Congress’ (KEB) 2024 implementation of resolutions must comprise representatives from Sabah and Sarawak, said Senator Abun Sui Anyit.

He said fair representation from all regions in Malaysia will allow for a more comprehensive development in the country, including the development in Sabah and Sarawak, as well as the indigenous areas and the marginalised communities.

“Therefore, the permanent secretariat membership has to include all Bumiputera races, including the non-Muslims and those who truly understand the issues faced by the people in the interior of Sabah and Sarawak.

“With the establishment of the permanent secretariat, it is hoped that the decisions made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the KEB 2024 will be implemented fairly for the benefit of Bumiputera throughout Malaysia,” said Abun in a statement yesterday.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced in Putrajaya on Saturday that a permanent secretariat under the Bumiputra Economic Council would be established to monitor the immediate execution of resolutions proposed during the just-concluded KEB 2024.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said the formation of the secretariat was from the resolutions gathered during the congress announced by Prime Minister.

He also said he was entrusted as the secretariat steering committee chairman, whose purpose is to monitor and prompt the implementation of the resolutions approved by the Bumiputra Economic Council.