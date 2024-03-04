Lee wants fire prevention, safety to be taught to local communities

MIRI (March 4): Basic fire prevention and fire safety knowledge should be taught to the local communities to reduce fatalities and property losses caused by fire incidents, said state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

Lee pointed out that with the knowledge on what to do in the event of a fire, the public could at least do something to protect themselves and others, besides helping to minimise the damage while waiting for the arrival of the firefighters.

“When the public has basic fire safety training, they could at least do something to help while waiting for the firefighters who may need a bit of time arriving to fire location depending on the distance.

“Hence, the Fire Safety Organisation training programme held for the past two days (March 2 and 3) is very useful,” he said when officiating the closing and prize presentation of Miri’s Fire Safety Organisation training programme at leading hotel here yesterday.

He added that with a competition being held after the training programme, it also allowed the trainees to put into practice the knowledge they have learnt into practice.

In view of the benefits that such programme would bring to the local communities, Lee called on the organisers to hold it at more housing estates, villages and longhouses here.

He also pledged RM10,000 to support the programme.

“Expand it, train them and organise competition. It is a good way for the local residents to learn (fire safety), and practice the knowledge. It is a very good training and I am committed to support such programme,” he said.

The training and competition were participated by 66 teams consisting of agencies from local hotels, shopping mall, factories, oil palm plantation, hospitals and clinics, offices, warehouses and local company firms.

Miri Port Authority was overall champion in the competition while Petronas’ Miri Crude Oil Terminal and Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club won the second and third places, respectively.