Lotus Residence by Radium Properties now available for public viewing

KUCHING (March 4): The latest double-storey terraced house units of Lotus Residence by Radium Properties are now available for public viewing.

These show units offer a first-hand look at the epitome of serene living nestled within the lush greenery of Mile 9 here.

Strategically located at Taman Paradise, Jalan Penrissen, Lotus Residence comprises 33 units of houses ranging from 1,893 to 2,042 square feet, designed to provide spacious accommodation for families.

Each unit has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a study to ensure comfort and convenience for residents.

Key features of the Lotus Residence include high ceilings, a family hall on the first floor, wet and dry kitchens, and a dedicated washing area.

Notable construction elements involve cement plaster and painted brick walls, concealed drainage, and an on-site stormwater detention (OSD) system for efficient water flow.

Conveniently situated near essential amenities, Lotus Residence residents will have easy access to banks, supermarkets, and dining options, including Farley Mall, Maybank, Unaco, Premier Food Republic, and more.

Furthermore, the development is in proximity to Masjid Solahuddin Al-Ayubbi, St Ann’s Catholic Church, and educational institutions such as SK Wira Jaya, SMK Wira Penrissen, and Open University Malaysia.

To foster a healthy outdoor lifestyle, Lotus Residence incorporates a playground, badminton court, and gathering area within the development.

The project, currently under construction, is set to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2024, with pricing ranging from RM708,000 to RM933,000 for standard and corner units.

Radium Properties director Raymond Tay emphasised their commitment to construction excellence and transparency with buyers.

“We take pride in creating homes that resonate with tranquillity and convenience. We hope the buyers are happy with our houses because that is the purpose,” he told reporters when met during the opening of the show units here yesterday.

He also shared insights into the challenges in the property market, raising concerns about affordability for first-time buyers and suggested potential solutions.

“To me, you can see the labour price, construction cost and raw materials have increased quite a lot. So nowadays, a lot of people cannot afford landed properties.

“So is it possible for the government to help? Otherwise you have to depend on your parents to come up with the money for the down payment.”

The show units are available for viewing by appointment, and interested parties can contact representatives from Affluence Properties (Benny Kong, 013-8009308), The Roof Realty (Kelvin Chong, 010-9829983), or IQI Realty (Nelly Tan, 017-8202298) to schedule a visit.