Love scam leaves Miri woman in her 60s RM31,400 poorer

MIRI (March 4): A woman in her 60s here has been fleeced of RM31,400 after she fell victim to a love scam syndicate earlier this month.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the victim, who lodged a report on the incident yesterday, befriended an unknown individual on Facebook.

“The victim accepted a friend request from the suspect and later on communicated with the person via WhatsApp and Line.

“The suspect told the victim that he will be coming to Miri and will be carrying a lot of cash in Taiwanese currency for her,” he said.

Alexson said the suspect then told the victim he had been stopped by the Customs Department for carrying the large amount of cash and was asked to pay taxes.

To help the suspect, the victim then transferred RM31,400 to him.

“The victim only realised that she had been scammed when she could no longer contact the suspect, and he never came to Miri,” Alexson said.

He added the police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating involving delivery of property.