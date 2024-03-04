Man in Kuching jailed 6 months for abusing drugs

KUCHING (March 4): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 25-year-old man to six months in jail after he pleaded guilty to abusing amphetamine and methamphetamine in January this year.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali, who meted out the sentence against Mohd Rahul Japar, ordered him to undergo a two-year supervision from the authority, apart from ordering her jail sentence to take effect from today.

Mohd Rahul was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act, which carries a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine not exceeding RM5,000 and to be placed under immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years.

Based on the facts of the case, Mohd Rahul was tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine, which are listed in the First Schedule of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 during a urine test conducted at Kuching district police Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) around 1pm on Jan 29, 2024.

The case was prosecuted by ASP Arman Ibrahim while Mohd Rahul was unrepresented by legal counsel.