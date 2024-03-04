Manager fined for possessing man’s MyKad

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 4): A company manager was fined RM4,000, in default, 12 months’ jail by a Magistrate’s Court here on Monday for possessing another person’s Malaysian identity card (MyKad) without any valid reason.

Magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles imposed the fine on Alvin Ho, 29, after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Regulation 25 (1) (o) of the National Registration Regulations 1990.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to three years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Alvin admitted to have the MyKad belonging to a man at Kota Kinabalu police station here on January 4.

The court heard that Alvin had taken the MyKad from the man after a monthly financial loan instalment was not paid.

The MyKad was to be kept at Alvin’s office until the amount is paid.

However, it was learnt that the owner of the MyKad was not the one who borrowed the money. He was only the representative to loan the money on behalf of his niece.

In mitigation, the unrepresented Alvin prayed for a minimum sentence saying that he had regretted with what he had done and he had given full cooperation to police during investigation of this case.

In reply, the prosecution urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence and applied for the physical exhibit which was the MyKad to be returned to the rightful owner.

The magistrate then ordered for the physical exhibit to be given back to the rightful owner.