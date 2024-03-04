Missing fisherman found drowned near Niah National Park

MIRI (March 4): A fisherman who went missing at a jetty in Niah National Park on Sunday was found drowned by the search and rescue (SAR) team today.

Batu Niah fire station chief Rary Banjie in a statement said the body of 70-year-old Lo Hon Chiew was found at 2:51pm.

“The victim was found some 50 metres downriver from where he was last seen alive, and the body was handed over to police for further action,” he said.

He added the search-and-rescue operation was ended at 4.50pm.

It was earlier reported that two villagers witnessed the moment the victim fell into the river after his boat capsized.

The witnesses told the Fire and Rescue Department that the victim was seen waving for help before disappearing into the water.