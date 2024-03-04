Mohd Na’im hopes Syariah lawyers can strengthen unity, enhance judicial institutions

KUALA LUMPUR (Mar 4): Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar hopes that all Syariah lawyers can strengthen unity and maintain self-discipline to enhance the Syariah legal and judicial institutions in this country.

He also expressed hope that Syariah lawyers and judicial institutions would move forward together to ensure the integrity of the Syariah legal and judicial system.

“As the Minister responsible for Islamic affairs including Syariah law and justice in this country, I am always open to receiving constructive feedback and suggestions, especially regarding the management of the Syariah Courts,” he said in an Instagram post yesterday.

Mohd Na’im also congratulated the Malaysian Syariah Lawyers Association (PGSM) and the Federal Territories Syariah Lawyers Association for taking the initiative to organise the Syariah Lawyers Sports Programme this afternoon.

“This programme is very important for fostering brotherhood and strengthening bonds among us, besides enjoying sports activities. Thank you for the camaraderie and fellowship in this programme. May all our affairs be facilitated,” he said. – Bernama