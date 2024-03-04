MyCEB forms strategic partnership with Amcar to enhance business events

KUCHING (March 4): Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) has forged a strategic partnership with Acmar Marketing Xiamen, a subsidary of Acmar Group, towards fostering bilateral cooperation and enhancing business event opportunities in the region.

The collaboration was formalised with the signing of a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) between MyCEB chief executive officer Azman Tambi Chik and Acmar group managing director Dato Steven Tee.

The MoC signing took place yesterday in conjunction with a three-day visit to Xiamen, China, said a press release.

“The collaboration bolsters both Malaysia and MyCEB’s presence in the promising Chinese market, specifically catering to the Xiamen business community.

“The MoC signed not only signifies national pride between two Malaysian entities but also a significant step towards fostering bilateral cooperation and enhancing business events opportunities in the region,” said Azman.

Acmar Group is renowned for their projects such as hotels, the Xiamen International Culture Building and many more. Additionally, the group also owns investment stakes in fixed assets such as commercial, residential, and other properties.

With its strong foothold in Xiamen, Acmar Group brings to the table invaluable expertise and resources that are slated to synergise with MyCEB’s vision of promoting Malaysia as a premier and preferred destination for business events.

The MoC outlines a series of joint marketing activities aimed at capturing the attention of the Chinese market, sharing of market intelligence, facilitating knowledge exchange and co-developing business leads, and fostering collaboration opportunities for the private sector.

Acmar Marketing Xiamen will serve as the conduit connecting MyCEB with China’s business events counterparts, streamlining communication and fostering mutually beneficial partnerships.

“The MoC leverages on the extensive network and insights of both organisations, with MyCEB being able to showcase Malaysia’s world-class facilities, unique culture and unparalleled hospitality.

“Acmar is excited to be part of this venture by supporting the Bureau through our footprint and aiming to drive mutual growth and prosperity between Malaysia and China,” said Tee.

The collaborative efforts are expected to not only boost tourism and investment but also strengthen cultural exchange and bilateral relations between Malaysia and China.

Apart from the MoC, MyCEB also engaged in discussions with the Xiamen International Conference & Exhibition Centre, Xiamen Welleast Smart City Technology Co Ltd, C&D Global Tourism Group Co Ltd, and Xiamen Tourism Association.

From these meetings, Malaysia can look forward to fostering stronger collaborations, expanding market reach, and enhancing bilateral relationships, thereby elevating business events, tourism and private sector opportunities between Malaysia and Xiamen.