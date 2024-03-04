One motorcyclist killed, another badly injured in Puncak Borneo crash

SERIAN (March 4): A motorcyclist died while another sustained serious head injuries after their motorcycles were involved in an accident at Kampung Abang, Jalan Puncak Borneo last night.

A spokesperson from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a report on the incident was received at 8.15pm.

A team from Siburan fire station was assigned to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was confirmed that the incident involved two motorcycles.

“There were two victims: one did not show any signs of life, while the other suffered serious injuries to the head,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added the injured motorcyclist was brought to the Sarawak General Hospital for treatment, while the deceased was handed over to the paramedics for further action.