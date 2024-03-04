Participants get hands-on training in smart metering solution developed by UTS

SIBU (March 4): University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) recently designed a cutting-edge smart metering solution called the ‘Assistive Tool of Energy Metering System (Atems)’ in a bid to address power quality issues and the growing demand for electricity.

In a press release here today, UTS said the project was financially supported by Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) under the Powering Ideas programme.

“Atems was designed and developed by UTS R&D team to provide a non-intrusive and user-friendly real-time monitoring system for power quality and electricity consumption of residential premises,” it said.

The university added that HRD Corp and UTS have partnered to offer an upskilling training programme in Sarawak’s central region for undeserved communities, as announced on Feb 5, 2024 by Human Resources Minister Steven Sim.

“The programme focuses on practical wiring and installation, smart home technology and AI-based entrepreneurship skills.”

In the recent Smart Home Technology training, participants were introduced to UTS Smart Home, with a comprehensive practical session conducted to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate and apply Smart Technology effectively.

“This training bridges the gap between traditional electrical knowledge and emerging technologies, ensuring that participants are well-equipped to contribute to the rapidly evolving landscape of smart home technology.

“These initiatives signify UTS’ contribution to both the communities in Sarawak and the broader landscape of technological innovation,” it said.

For further information, contact Kee Keh Kim, deputy director of Centre of Continuing Education and Professional Development, University of Technology Sarawak at 084-367519.