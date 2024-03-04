Police: Education key to prevent people falling victim to human trafficking, job scams

MIRI (March 4): Educating the people about human trafficking and job scams is necessary in the effort to prevent more from falling victim, said Criminal Investigation Department (CID) deputy director Deputy Comm Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa.

He pointed out the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) Act 2007 is not a new law.

“Therefore, to overcome and prevent our people from falling victim, continuously disseminating information relating to anti-human trafficking must carry on.

“That being said, involvement of local community leaders, ketua kampung, and chieftains from longhouses is crucial to send out these messages, through Atipsom enforcement course,” he told reporters after closing a programme on Atipsom at the Miri Police Headquarters yesterday.

He said the programme, which began on March 1 in Kuching with the launching of a six-day anti-human trafficking course, sought to ensure police personnel enhance their knowledge and understanding of the Act.

“By increasing awareness, the people will be able to protect themselves,” he added.