Residents flock to PDP gas cylinder exchange programme

SIBU (March 4): The gas cylinder exchange programme organised by Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Dudong branch at Pulau Li Hua commercial centre here yesterday received an encouraging response from the community.

According to PDP Dudong branch chairman Councillor Teo Boon Siew, 300 units of 14kg capacity gas cylinders were prepared for the programme.

“The programme received encouraging responses from the residents around Pulau Li Hua and also from Sibu Jaya.

“They came as early as 7am even though the programme was scheduled to start at 9am,” he said.

He said he received many complaints from consumers regarding issues they faced when exchanging yellow gas cylinders to red cylinders.

“For this reason, Dudong assemblyman Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has negotiated with gas cylinder distributors to provide an exchange of gas cylinders without charging additional fees.

“During this programme, the public can exchange their gas cylinders for only RM20,” he said.

Teo said PDP Dudong will continue assisting and providing the best service possible to the community.