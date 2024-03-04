Sarawak Oil Palms’ FY23 earnings exceed expectations

KUCHING (March 4): Sarawak Oil Palms Bhd’s (Sarawak Oil Palms) financial year 2023 (FY23) earnings exceeded expectations and analysts have increased its forecast on the company by six to 10 per cent given its positive growth.

In a report, the research team at RHB Investment Bank Bhd (RHB Research) noted that Sarawak Oil Palms’ FY23 earnings beat expectations, accounting for 117 to 128 per cent of its and consensus’ full-year forecasts.

“In an environment of higher CPO prices, we like Sarawak Oil Palms for its upstream exposure,” the research team commented.

It said, Sarawak Oil Palms’ 4Q23 core earnings rose 25 per cent q-o-q mainly due to lower operating costs, bringing FY23 core net profit to RM291.6 million (-42 per cent y-o-y).

The FY23 earnings decline was due to lower palm oil (-26 per cent y-o-y) and PK prices (-35 per cent y-o-y), it explained.

It added, “We believe 4Q23 unit costs have decreased q-o-q on the back of lower operating costs, due to lower fertiliser application activities in 4Q.

“Regardless, Sarawak Oil Palms has managed to apply the amount of fertilisers close to 100 per cent of its FY23 requirement.

“As it has likely finished applying the high-priced fertilisers in 2023, we anticipate fertiliser prices for 2024 to be 15 to 30 per cent lower y-o-y.”

All in, RHB Research raised its FY24 and FY25 forecast earnings by six to 10 per cent after imputing a higher FFB output growth assumption, lower interest expenses, as well as other housekeeping changes.