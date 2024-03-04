Serian water level station reaches danger level as of 3.30pm

SERIAN (March 4): Readings at the Serian water level station reached danger level on Monday afternoon, clocking 9.52 metres.

In data shared by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s (DID) iHydro website, the water levels at the Sadong river basin were recorded at 3.30pm.

The readings showed an increasing trend in the water levels at the river basin, exceeding the threshold by 0.52 metres.

Alert level readings were also recorded at the Meringgu station in the Serian division, where it recorded 15.24 metres – an increase of 0.24 metres – and has remained stagnant.