Singapore awaiting Putrajaya’s response to open General Consulate Office in S’wak

KUCHING (March 4): The proposal to open a Singapore Consulate General Office in Kuching is still pending approval from the Malaysian federal government, said Singapore High Commissioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon.

He was cited in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report as saying that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had agreed with the idea of opening the consulate in Kuching during a recent meeting with his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong.

According to Vanu, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had also raised the matter with Anwar on opening a Singapore Consulate General Office in Kuching.

“Therefore, we are submitting a request and waiting for a response from the federal government. Once we get approval, we will start organising the work to establish the consulate in Kuching,” he said, adding that a Singapore General Consulate Office will also be opened in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

Vanu made these remarks after paying a courtesy call on Abang Johari at Wisma Bapa Malaysia today.

He also paid a courtesy call on Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar at Astana Negeri.