South Korea’s Lotte EM Malaysia to expand operations in Sama Jaya

KUCHING (March 4): Lotte EM Malaysia Sdn Bhd plans to expand its operations in Sama Jaya Free Industrial Zone.

According to a press release from Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan’s office, a delegation led by newly-appointed chief executive officer Park Jae Chel briefed the Deputy Premier during a courtesy call today.

The meeting was also to introduce Park to Awang Tengah, who is also International Trade, Industry and Investment Minister.

Also present were Deputy Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment deputy permanent secretary Lo Sheau Sia, and InvestSarawak chief executive officer Timothy Ong.

Lotte EM Malaysia Sdn Bhd is a company that manufactures Elecfoil (Electrodeposited Copper Foil) in Kuching with foreign investment from its parent company in South Korea.

Elecfoil is an essential basic material of the electronic business and it is used as a major component for lithium-ion batteries.