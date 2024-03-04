State election can be held any time – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 4): The 17th state election can be held at the end of the current state government’s term or at any time, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji pointed out that the State Government under the GRS-PH Plus administration’s term will end in September 2025.

“Having the state election earlier will depend on the Chief Minister … if given guidance or inspiration to hold it earlier than scheduled,” he said when addressing the annual State and Federal Civil Service Gathering 2024 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Monday.

Hajiji pointed out that it does not matter if the state state election is called for sooner or later because what is important is the full support of public servants, whether state or federal, to the current government.

He expressed personal gratitude to public servants for their strong cooperation, support and dedication to the fundamental principles of his government during the three years administering the State.

“The civil service is part of the government machinery; here lies the pulse or machinery that drives the government delivery system. Regardless of whether the government delivery system is fast or slow, effective or less effective, efficient or not, it all rests on the shoulders of the public servants,” Hajiji said.

He pointed out that the civil service at all levels, from the lowest positions to the management level, all have defined responsibilities and roles to play.

According to Hajiji, the government is striving to bring about various changes and improvements in the State civil service with a focus on strengthening integrity values by establishing the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Policy of the State civil service.

He said that this is worthy of emphasis and serious attention, as issues of integrity, wastage and abuse of power have sometimes occurred involving public servants based on past incidents.

“This undoubtedly affects the image of the civil service, which should adhere to a culture of clean, efficient and trustworthy work. Therefore, a work culture that lacks integrity and involves abuse of power will destroy the government delivery system, harm the state and country, and also destroy the future of the civil service,” he stressed.

In line with efforts to produce competent, professional and skilled public servants, he said the state civil service is constantly designing high-impact training and courses domestically and internationally, especially for officers in the management and professional group.

“I understand that the JPAN is now planning to establish a fully-equipped training centre with modern and up-to-date equipment, in addition to upgrading the INSAN Training Centre in Keningau. Furthermore, digitalization programs are given priority with a specific emphasis on the cultivation and development of digitalization at the state civil service level,” he said.

Hajiji added that as an encouragement for civil servants to enhance motivation and competence, the State Government has implemented several policies such as the Vacation Incentive for qualified State civil service officers as an incentive and appreciation including those who have served for 20 years or more.

He said that the State Government has announced a special grant of RM2,000 to all state civil servants, with RM1,000 paid in January, and the remaining RM1,000 will be given before the coming Hari Raya.

“In 2023, state civil servants were given a half-month salary bonus. God willing, next year, thanks to the hard work of all parties, we will consider a more reasonable reward for state civil servants, with the condition that they work harder, more strategically, and sincerely, as if working to advance our own company. With significant profits and increased state revenue, incentives for members of the state civil service will also be significant and increased,” he added.