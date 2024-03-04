State Secretary: Maksak Sports Complex to be built soon for Sarawak civil servants

KUCHING (Mar 4): A Malaysian Government Servants Welfare and Sports Council (Maksak) Sports Complex will be built soon for the Sarawak civil servants, said State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.

He was cited in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report as saying that a piece of land has been identified by the Sarawak government for this purpose.

“God willing, with the completion of the Maksak Sports Complex, all of you (civil servants) will have a proper place for recreation and also a venue for practice as you prepare for upcoming competitions,” he said at an appreciation dinner last night.

The dinner was held to congratulate team members from Sarawak Premier’s Department (JPS) who were champions at the recent Sarawak Civil Service (SCS) Sports Carnival.

Also present were Deputy State Secretaries Datu Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel, Datu Buckland Bangik and Datu Hii Chang Kee, and JPS Administration Unit director Datu Muhammad Junaidi Mohidin who was also the department’s chef de mission for the SCS Sports Carnival.