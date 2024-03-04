Steel bridge at Sg Tiasa collapses, villagers’ access to Kapit town cut off

KAPIT (March 4): The steel bridge at Sungai Tiasa collapsed late Sunday, cutting off the villagers’ access to town.

When contacted, Kapit District Officer Cerisologo Sabut said the incident had adversely affected the residents of Rumah Rolland Pangau and Rumah Mulai, located in the Yong area – about a 45-minute four-wheel drive vehicle (4WD) journey from here.

“I was informed about this unfortunate incident late last night (Sunday), and it is likely that severe erosion, made worse by the continuous heavy rainfall over the past week, had weakened the soil structure on both sides of the ravine and caused the bridge collapse.

“During the inspection this morning, JKR (Public Works Department) Kapit engineer Allyson Hilbert gave us a briefing, which also outlined the emergency measures and the temporary alternative for the longhouse residents to travel to Kapit town.

“For now, the villagers would have to use river transport, but I assure them that works are being carried out,” he said when met during the inspection yesterday, where he was accompanied by Works Minister and Kapit MP’s representative Alexon Abong, Bukit Goram state constituency service centre officer James Sandak, and Kapit District Council administrative officer Anyie Awing.

The briefing also involved representatives of other relevant agencies such as the Drainage and Irrigation Department, Fire and Rescue Department, and Civil Defence Force.

Cerisologo added: “There’s no way to salvage the broken steel bridge as the ravine is very deep.

“Upon our discussion, we have reached the decision to build an alternative temporary link so that the longhouses folks are able to travel and carry out their daily activities.

“We will inform the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and put up proposal to construct a new bridge at Sungai Tiasa.

“I have instructed the relevant agencies to put up warning signs around the affected area, and I also remind everybody to be very careful whenever they are within this vicinity.”

It is also informed that both Rumah Mulai and Rumah Rolland houses 100 families.