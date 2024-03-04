The Borneo Post journalist first Sarawakian awarded Khazanah-Wolfson Press Fellowship

KUCHING (March 4): The Borneo Post journalist Jenifer Laeng has been named a recipient of the prestigious Khazanah-Wolfson Press Fellowship.

Jenifer, the first Sarawakian to be awarded the fellowship, will spend 10 weeks under the programme at the University of Cambridge in United Kingdom beginning April 8.

The 35-year-old was chosen after a thorough screening process by Khazanah Nasional Bhd and Wolfson College – a constituent college of the University of Cambridge.

Jenifer, who holds a degree in journalism from the University of South Australia, will be conducting research on statelessness.

The topic is one close to her heart, which she has covered extensively for The Borneo Post, resulting in several of those featured finally receiving Malaysian citizenship.

“This is something that is beyond my comfort zone, but I believe that I am selected for a purpose. I do hope I would be able to make full use of my time in the UK, to acquire as much knowledge as possible from the bright minds of Cambridge University, especially that are related to my research topic,” said Jenifer after receiving the letter of award during a special ceremony in Kuala Lumpur today.

“I look forward to coming back with new perspective and insights that will enable me to do more to help the community where I am based.”

She received the letter of award from Khazanah Nasional managing director Datuk Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir.

The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo general manager Phyllis Wong said she was thrilled Jenifer was selected for the fellowship.

“Jenifer first joined us as an intern and straight from university, she was accepted into our reporting team in 2012. This achievement not only reflects Jenifer’s dedication and hard work but also underscores our commitment to fostering intellectual growth and excellence within our team.

“At The Borneo Post, we believe in empowering our staff to reach their fullest potential, and Jenifer’s selection for this programme is a testament to their exceptional skills and journalistic prowess.

“We are confident that her time at Cambridge University will further enrich her expertise and perspective, ultimately enhancing the quality of our reporting and storytelling. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Jenifer on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to the valuable insights and contributions she will bring back to our newsroom upon her return,” said Wong.

Also selected for this year’s fellowship are Sabahan Ida Lim from the Malay Mail and Astro Awani’s Luqman Hariz Ahamad Shaker.

The Khazanah-Wolfson Press Fellowship is a fully sponsored initiative under the Khazanah Residency Programme and part of its efforts to upskill media and communications professionals.