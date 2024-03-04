Water level at Sg Salim B station reaches danger level

SIBU (March 4): The water level reading at Sungai Salim B station here reached the danger level at 3.6 metres at 2.30pm today.

Data shared by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s (DID) iHidro website also showed several water level stations in Kanowit and Kapit recording alert level readings.

In Kanowit, both Renan Kemiding and the town water level stations recorded alert level readings at 6.44 metres (2.30pm) and 4.81 metres (2.13pm) respectively.

In Kapit, the water level station in town and the new headworks water level station, both recorded alert water level readings at 13.86 metres and 14.44 metres respectively at 12.45pm.

The Nanga Merit station, also in Kapit, had an alert water reading of 20.16 metres as at 12.13pm.

The Selangau B station, meanwhile, had a below normal water reading at 10.38 metres as of 12.45pm.

The normal water level reading for this station is 14 metres.