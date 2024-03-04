Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak holds programme for Malaysian youths in Kg Pichin

KUCHING (March 4): A total of 17 participants and locals in Kampung Pichin, Serian had unforgettable moments during Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak’s (YPS) Youth for Hope, Action, and Rural Vitality through

Empowerment and Sustainability Project (Y-Harvest) last month.

Forging unity, empowerment, and sustainability, the Y-Harvest activities, which took place from Feb 19-24, were in support of the state’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

A press release today said youths from diverse racial backgrounds from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak, who are currently attached with higher learning institutions in the state, came together with a shared mission – to enable positive transformation and uplift rural communities.

The programme commenced with a series of engaging activities designed to immerse participants in the local culture and way of life, which included sharing on padi farming, local native cuisine, immersion in traditional dances and songs, and captivating village tours.

The programme highlights, among others, saw participants experiencing the heart of rural life and personally engaging in the process of padi harvesting alongside their host parents.

On their daily list were sharing of the insightful Community Impact Programmes (CIP), which included topics on parental roles, healthy lifestyles, and academic aspirations, with every activity crafted to instil a sense of purpose and empowerment among the participants.

Apart from participation in the daily farming activities, participants also took part in local community events including friendly badminton matches and learning Bidayuh dances and music.

These activities helped participants to better understand each other’s cultures while being part of the activities to prepare them for their ‘graduation’ performances at the end of the programme.

Kampung Pichin residents expressed their delight with the programme, particularly the opportunities for interaction and exchanging experiences with the young participants, fostering a sense of bonding and understanding in bridging the generation gap.

YPS chief executive Datu Aloysius J Dris graced the closing ceremony, while Penghulu Dennis Gamin Antung and Ketua Kaum Rioi Lagit marked the culmination of their enriching journey.

In his speech, Dris thanked villagers for their willingness to share their life-experiences, local cultures, and traditions while empowering the young people to share their knowledge and experiences with the local community.

Universiti Putra Malaysia (Bintulu Campus) student Tan Yu Xian, from Taiping, Perak, shared his delight in experiencing a traditional Bidayuh kampung setting for the first time during the padi harvesting while being immersed in the vibrant culture of Kampung Pichin.

With the newly-formed friendship and reflecting on these enriching experiences, Tan hoped the knowledge gained would benefit him in the future.

An interactive session on the fourth night during the ‘Discovery Pichin’ session, provided a platform for meaningful discussions, sharing of insights and reflections on their kampung journey, while fostering an envisioned future collaboration, paving the way for positive changes in Kampung Pichin.

As Y-Harvest drew to a close, its impact echoed far beyond the fields and footpaths of the village.

It served as a tribute and appreciation to the potential of youth in advancing sustainable rural development, nurturing unity, and shaping a promising future for everyone.

Within the embrace of diversity lies the nation’s strength and initiatives like Y-Harvest illuminate the path towards a more inclusive and harmonious society.