13 Kapit organisations receive grants totalling RM183,400

KAPIT (March 5): A total of 13 organisations here received grants totalling RM183,400 recently.

Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat presented the minor rural project (MRP) grants.

Among the recipients were Chung Hua Kindergarten, SK Nanga Sekeroh, SMK Kapit 2, Women’s Institute Kapit Town, Kapit Kwang Tung Association, and Peladang Lulut Deer Farm.

Jamit advised the recipients to deposit the cheques into their accounts and keep thorough records to ensure members are informed.

“Use the government’s allocation wisely to benefit the members. Take some photos and compile a report for submission to my N63 Bukit Goram Service Centre for records and your own filing purposes.

“Those who are on their toes and active in organising activities, I will continue to support your association,” he said.

Among those present were Kapit Resident Galong Luang, Kapit District Council deputy walikota Watson Awan Jalai, Kapit District Council secretary Kelimbik Sibat, and Penghulu Shia Shu Poh.