33 appointed to strengthen technical units, empower district offices

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 5): Thirty-three technical staff members in Sabah received letters of appointment under the Contract of Service (COS) at the Sabah Development Office (Implementation Coordination Unit, Prime Minister’s Department, Sabah).

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor presented the COS appointment letters to 10 Civil Engineers (J41), six Assistant Electrical Engineers (JA29), and 17 Assistant Quantity Surveyors (JA29) in a brief ceremony at the Menara Kinabalu on Tuesday.

They were appointed in phases and will be stationed at district offices throughout Sabah to strengthen the technical units and empower district offices.

A total of 53 technical staff members received COS appointments in Phases One and Two last year and were placed in District Offices across Sabah, coordinated between the Ministry of Rural Development Sabah and the Sabah State Development Office (ICU JPM Sabah).

With the placement of technical staff through COS appointments, it is expected to ensure that public infrastructure projects are completed within specified timelines and according to established work specifications.

The government aims to appoint a total of 114 technical staff, and so far, 86 positions have been filled. One engineer and two assistant engineers under COS will be assigned to each District Office to expedite the implementation of public projects.

This program is implemented nationwide based on the State Government’s approval, with remuneration funding provided by the Federal Government.

Also present at the presentation were Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, Deputy Chief Minister cum Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam, State Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim, state Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif and Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ellron Alfred Angin.