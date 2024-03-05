AirAsia starts inaugural flight from KK to Seoul

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 5): AirAsia celebrated another milestone for its second biggest hub in Malaysia, Kota Kinabalu, with its inaugural flight to Seoul, South Korea, which took flight with 100 percent passenger load factor on Monday.

Commencing operations on March 4 with daily frequencies, this new route marks the airline’s continued expansion in Sabah with a total of 18 routes flying 282 weekly flights to and from Kota Kinabalu.

This direct flight makes travel between these two vibrant destinations more accessible and affordable for Sabahans with the opportunity to explore Seoul’s rich cultural offerings such as Gyeongbokgung Palace and Cheonggyecheon Stream; iconic landmarks including Lotte World Tower and Seoul Sky Observatory; as well as diverse culinary experiences at Mangwon Market and many others.

The inaugural flight celebration was marked by a lively send-off ceremony by AirAsia, Sabah Tourism and Korea Tourism Organisation with mascot appearance and merchandise giveaways for guests on board.

Bo Lingam, Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group Limited said: “We are very pleased to celebrate this new route with a full load which is a great sign of things to come. With approximately 150,000 arrivals recorded from South Korea to Sabah in 2023, we look forward to flying even more travellers into Sabah this year. As we continue to grow our East Malaysia hub, this expansion reinforces Kota Kinabalu’s position as a dynamic aviation base, boasting nine domestic and nine international destinations. As South Korea has been one of the top three market sources for tourism in Sabah, the introduction of this route will not only boost the state’s tourism and trade sectors but also strengthen the cultural and economic ties between South Korea and Sabah. We are confident that the addition of this route will further create significant mutual benefits for the people of South Korea and Sabah.”

In celebration of the inaugural flight, AirAsia is offering special promotional fares for Sabahans to discover Seoul.

Also present at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) to greet the passengers bound for Seoul were Korea Toursim Organization’s Managing Director (Malaysia and Brunei), Sangho Moon and Marketing Director (Malaysia and Brunei) Shin, Hae In.

Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) Malaysia office was established in 2004 with the role of attracting Malaysian tourists to Korea by organising various promotional activities for consumers and through its involvement and various collaboration with local tourism industry partners.

It also serves as the key Korean liaison for local travel agencies, airline and media partners in promoting Korea as the top holiday destination among Malaysians.