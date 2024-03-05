Azam S’wak holds engagement session with local media fraternity

KUCHING (March 5): Angkatan Zaman Mansang (Azam) Sarawak recently hosted an engagement session with the local media fraternity to highlight the importance of disseminating accurate government information to the public.

Themed ‘Refreshing Sarawak Journalism: Bridging Perspectives, Strengthening Communities’, the session was held at a restaurant here and was organised by Azam Sarawak’s Development Communication Committee.

“This coffee conversation not only represents a significant achievement in promoting cooperation and raising standards within Sarawak’s journalist community, but also underscores the importance of delivering news ethically with a focus on journalistic professionalism,” it said in a press statement.

It added the primary objective of the media session was to promote dialogue and knowledge exchange between veteran and young journalists, as well as reaffirm Azam’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with the media and other institutions and agencies.

According to Azam deputy chairperson Dato Norhyati Ismail, the programme was part of the organisation’s efforts to foster stronger collaboration with the media.

“Through open communication, cooperation and a shared commitment to strengthening the government’s agenda and the diverse voices of the community, we believe extraordinary achievements can be attained,” she said.

During the programme, two sharing sessions were conducted on the topics of ‘Introduction and Understanding the Current Scenario of Journalism in Sarawak’ and ‘The Way Forward for Journalism in Sarawak’.