DAP man calls for resurfacing works at Jalan Tan Sri Datuk Amar Wee Boon Ping to be expedited

KUCHING (March 5): The excavation of the road surface along Jalan Tan Sri Datuk Amar Wee Boon Ping for resurfacing has triggered concerns among motorists, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) member Michael Kong Feng Nian.

Kong, who is also special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, said the road surface there has remained dug up for over a week without any progress towards resurfacing.

“I personally visited the site yesterday (March 4) and engaged with the supervisors to understand the situation. They cited issues with machinery and adverse weather conditions as contributing factors to the delay. However, they assured me of their commitment to expedite the work,” he said in a statement today.

Kong revealed that during the discussion with the project supervisors, he learnt that a similar resurfacing project is planned for the opposite side of the road after the current work is completed.

“I emphasised the potential for increased frustration among road users and urged them to prioritise the matter. Swift action is essential to minimise disruption and uphold safety on Jalan Tan Sri Datuk Amar Wee Boon Ping,” said Kong.

He urged all road users plying this stretch of road to drive carefully especially when approaching the junction of Jalan Tan Sri Datuk Amar Wee Boon Ping and Jalan Kong Ping.

“While we acknowledge the necessity of such maintenance to ensure road safety and functionality, it is imperative that these works are carried out swiftly and efficiently.

“Delays in the resurfacing process can result in significant inconvenience for motorists, particularly motorcyclists who are more vulnerable to uneven road surfaces. Each day without completion heightens the risk of accidents and injuries,” he said.