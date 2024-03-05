DPM Zahid: Govt studying premium salary for TVET graduates

KUALA LUMPUR (March 5): The government is studying the implementation of a premium salary for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) graduates, with rates starting at RM4,000 and above as an effort to recognise this group, said Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister said this was being scrutinised through the National TVET Policy, which will be launched on June 2.

“Through this policy, we aim to establish only one TVET accreditation centre to avoid confusion and mixed up.

“We are also looking at salary structures, with a proposal for premium salaries not based on the minimum wage but at a higher level, suggested at RM4,000 and above, which will indirectly encourage students to enrol in TVET institutions,” he said during the Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Dr Halimah Ali (PN-Kapar) who wanted to know whether the government would draft a special salary act for TVET graduates based on individual qualifications for TVET recognition equivalent to other academic qualifications.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said TVET programmes would also start earlier, specifically after Form 3, with vocational and technical colleges to serve as ‘feeders’ to TVET institutions.

“They (students) will be able to obtain diplomas and degrees two years ahead of others and this is the promotion currently being done,” he said.

Responding to a supplementary question from Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman (PN-Labuan) about the potential of advanced TVET programmes, Ahmad Zahid said various collaborations involving public and private educational institutions, including 17 collaborations with several countries, were being carried out to enhance TVET education.

This includes institutions such as Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka, Universiti Malaysia Perlis, Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah and Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia.

“We are also forging new partnerships with Turkiye, China, Korea, France, Spain, Japan, Germany and several other countries. We do not need additional allocations or new buildings but we adapt to the existing facilities and conduct training for trainers.

“We created this to ensure those who may not excel in education are not denied the opportunity to earn degrees and pursue advanced courses,” he said. – Bernama