Father in Sibu killed after 4WD crashes into tree, three children injured

SIBU (March 5): A 35-year-old man was killed after the four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle he was driving skidded and crashed into a tree at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman here today.

In a statement, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre identified the deceased as Joseph Tuah Lawrence.

His three children – aged four, eight, and 12 – who were travelling in the 4WD with him were injured in the incident.

The statement said Bomba received a distress call at 10.30am and deployed 11 rescuers to the scene.

“When firefighters arrived at the location, the operation commander reported that a four-wheel-drive had skidded and crashed into a tree at the roadside.

“They performed a size up and found three victims were still trapped inside the vehicle,” said the statement.

It is understood that the eldest child was flung out of the vehicle and she was brought to Sibu Hospital for treatment.

The statement added firefighters carried out rescue work and managed to extricate the driver and the two other children from the vehicle.

The victims were later handed over to the police and paramedics.