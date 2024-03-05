Federal Court upholds death sentence against four men for murder

KUCHING (March 5): The Federal Court upheld the death sentence against four men who caused the death of a 32-year-old Batu Kawa woman in 2007.

A three-member panel of the Federal Court comprising justices Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim, Tan Sri Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli and Datuk Mary Lim Thiam Suan made the unanimous decision against Goh Wee Khian, Farose Tamure, Saidina Sarbeni and Abdul Hadi Sarbeni after dismissing their appeal to commute their death sentence to imprisonment term.

In April 2010, the High Court here had sentenced the four men to the gallows.

They were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code which provides for death sentence or imprisonment for a term of not less than 30 years but not exceeding 40 years and if not sentenced to death, punishment with whipping of not less than twelve strokes.

Goh, Farose, Saidina and Abdul Hadi murdered Catherine Chong Jang Joon at a parking lot in front of a nightspot in Central Park Commercial Centre here around 1.30am on Aug 9, 2007.

Based on the facts of the case, Goh hatched a plan to cause hurt to his girlfriend, Chong, and had asked Farose, Abdul Hadi and Saidina to injure her face.

Farose and brothers Abdul Hadi and Saidina searched for Chong and found her at the aforementioned nightspot.

In less than five minutes, the brothers stabbed Chong in the neck and upper chest area and she was later found dead on the spot.

Farose, Abdul Hadi and Saidina were then paid RM1,600 to be shared among them after they informed Goh that they had completed their tasks. They received the blood-money underneath the Bintawa Bridge.

During the proceedings today, DPP Mangaiarkarasi Krishnan submitted that based on the facts of this case, an imprisonment term was not suitable for their punishment.

She said the deceased in this case feared for her life about a week before her murder as the first applicant (Goh) threatened to kill her by asking three to four persons to cut off her hands and legs and disfigure her face.

“The deceased didn’t deserve to die in this manner. The stab wound to the right side of her neck had severed the internal jugular vein which led to excessive bleeding.

“The first applicant paid off the other applicants (Farose, Saidina and Abdul Hadi) a sum of RM1,600 to be shared among them. Is the deceased life worth only RM1,600?” said Mangaiarkarasi in her submission.

Goh was represented by counsels Chong Chieng Jen and Sim Kiat Leng, while Farose, Saidina and Abdul Hadi were represented by assigned counsel Daniel Ling.