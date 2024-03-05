Five held after stealing RM92,000 from Putatan supermarket

PENAMPANG (Mar 5): Police arrested five suspects who broke into a supermarket in Putatan on Sunday.

Penampang police chief Superintendent Sammy Newton said a supermarket worker lodged a report after discovering the store’s safe was pried open with cash and valuables worth RM92,000 missing.

Following a police report and investigation, police arrested five people in four separate raids in Putatan and Kota Kinabalu on March 4.

Police also seized several items that were believed stolen by the suspects, said Sammy in a statement on Tuesday.

Police investigation also revealed that four of the suspects have a total of 49 convictions for criminal and drug offences.

The suspects aged between 22 and 45, have been remanded for investigation under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

Sammy said police were also tracking down other members of the gang.

Meanwhile, police arrested a suspect who was believed involved in seven housebreaking cases in Kunak.

State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Azmi Abd Rahim said the 21-year-old labourer without any identification, was detained at a construction site at Jalan Lintas in Luyang on Sunday.

Azmi said the arrest was made following continuous police investigation of housebreaking cases reported in Kunak.

“Police seized a television set that was stolen by the suspect in one of the housebreaking cases in Kunak,” said Azmi, adding that most of the stolen items have been sold to unsuspected buyers.

Investigation is being carried out to identify other suspects involved.

The suspect has been remanded for investigation under Section 457 of the Penal Code for housebreaking.