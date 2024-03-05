Former DUN Sarawak secretary sworn in as senator

KUCHING (March 5): Former State Legislative Assembly (DUN) secretary Pele Peter Tinggom is now a senator in Dewan Negara.

He was sworn in before the Senate President Datuk Mutang Tagal in Kuala Lumpur today.

Hailing from Saratok, Pele, aged 53, replaces Datuk Paul Igai, who has decided to retire.

Majoring in law, management and finance, Pele has 22 years’ experience as a public servant, on top of having been investment advisor and broker when he was attached to a local investment bank, and having worked in a law firm.

He also served as an executive officer with Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda).

In his remarks, Pele expressed gratitude to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim for his appointment as a senator, and thanked the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for their trust in and recommending him for the appointment.

He also thanked Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing for his recommendation to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leadership.

Pele later extended his thanks to DUN Sarawak Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar and Deputy Speaker Dato Idris Buang, leaders of GPS and PDP, as well as relatives and friends for their support.

In a press statement today, Pele said he would protect and defend the Malaysian Constitution in efforts to develop the nation, and would fight for the rights of Sarawak and Sabah enshrined in the Malaysian Agreement of 1963 (MA63).

“During the Senate sittings, I will take the responsibility to nurture and promote democratic and the principles of checks-and-balances under the Federal Constitution in my speeches with respect of government policies and agenda initiated by the Unity Government,” he said further.

As a PDP member, Pele said he would help the party move forward under the leadership of Tiong.

In this regard, he said personally, PDP was close to his heart because of his father’s close association with the party.

“My late father, Dato Sri Peter Tinggom, was a leader of the party, starting with his membership in Sarawak National Party (SNAP, now-defunct) and then the setting-up of Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (SPDP) before its rebranding to PDP,” he said.

For the record, Pele’s father was a four-term Saratok MP and a former federal deputy minister for two terms.