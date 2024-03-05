J-Kom spent over RM5.5 mln on community communications programmes in 2023, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR (March 5): The Community Communications Department (J-Kom) spent over RM5 million on community communications programmes throughout 2023, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

In a written parliamentary reply, he said that 144 community communications programmes were carried out nationwide costing RM5,551,278.23, while 155 permanent positions and 307 positions under the contract scheme were occupied.

“The appointments were made based on the Public Service Commission’s regulations, procedures and policies of appointment for civil servants,” he said.

Fahmi was responding to a question by Bersatu’s Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan on the effectiveness of J-Kom and the list of activities conducted last year and their cost.

J-Kom was allocated RM85.5 million in Budget 2021, which was then slashed to RM40.5 million. – Malay Mail