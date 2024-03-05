JCI Kuching new president outlines youth devt, community impact as focus this year

KUCHING (March 5): Jervis Jong, who has been elected to lead the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Kuching, unveiled two key projects ‘Youth With A Purpose’ and ‘SDG Day’ for this year.

He said the two key projects are JCI Kuching’s commitment towards youth development and community impact.

During the 69th installation and awards ceremony held at a hotel here last Saturday, the newly-minted president announced major projects and development directions for JCI Kuching.

“As the new president of JCI Kuching, he emphasised the importance of unity and introduced this year’s theme ‘Reignite Together 1.0.1′,” said a statement yesterday.

According to Jong, every member has an inner fire and when they unite, this fire becomes a tremendous force for positive community impact.

He thus encouraged members to invest in themselves and become better leaders while pledging to unleash members’ potential and inspire greatness through various activities and projects.

Jong said ‘Youth With A Purpose’ is a seminar aimed at inspiring youths to cultivate a sense of purpose, navigate life’s challenges with a growth mindset and achieve success.

According to him, this project aims to impact and inspire the youths of Sarawak, helping them find their purpose in life and contribute to the society.

Besides, he said JCI Kuching will host ‘SDG Day’ in collaboration with local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to provide food and groceries to families in need, and conducting awareness activities on recycling and reducing plastic use in primary schools.

Jong said these projects will span throughout 2024, and he looks forward to working closely with the city councils, ministries, media, partners and community leaders to achieve their goals.

Through these activities and projects, he believed that members will be able to influence the community and inspire others to reach their full potential.

JCI Kuching board of directors line-up is as follow: Chan Kai Sheng (general legal counsel), Doris Hiu (local secretary), Chai Len Hwa (honorary treasurer) and Albert Loi (executive vice president).

The vice presidents are Kiu Siew Hui (individual), Noah Yeo (business), Mark Teo (international) and Irene Ling (community).

The commission directors are Brandon Tie (individual development), Elaine Chang (membership), Lucas Tiong (entrepreneur development), Alan Chai (economic affairs), Beatrice Ting (publication), Bong Poh Soon (international), Janice Gan (community – youth development) and Wong Wei Lin (community).