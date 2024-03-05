Kuching edition of Spartan Workout Tour held successfully

KUCHING (March 5): The Spartan Workout Tour in Kuching was held successfully last Sunday at the Elevation Fitness Studio here.

According to the organisers in a press release, the participants – who are Spartan enthusiasts – responded ardently to the event.

One participant, Arthur Ray Jentry, said the event was “amazing” and had top-notch facilities and fantastic course design which made it exhilarating and ignited the Spartan spirit in him.

“Meeting fellow Spartans added even more joy to the experience. I highly recommend it to anyone seeking an adventure in obstacle course racing,” said Arthur, who is a manager in a government-owned company.

Another participant, Loretta Evelyn, said all the participants were given chances to try out all the obstacles.

“My favourite obstacle was the Olympus (course). Overall, it was a great experience for newcomers and excellent training for seasoned Spartans,” she enthused.

According to another participant, Dr Debbie Kong, the event was a great experience and all the athletes tried out different types of obstacles.

“The hosts were really helpful in explaining the obstacles, and I enjoyed it a lot. Thanks for the event,” said the doctor by profession.

Meanwhile, nurse Rashidah Abdul Rashid said she signed up for the event to increase her upper and lower body strength as well as learn proper techniques for every obstacle.

“The Spartan challenge gives us a unique culture and community, with athletes working together to achieve the best outcomes,” she said.

Part-time coach Audrey Chai said she was happy to see everyone trying their best at the obstacles.

“All coaches and ambassadors were very passionate about coaching the participants through the movements. I hope everyone really enjoyed this Spartan Workout Tour,” she said.

Spartan Malaysia brand ambassador Malcolm Wu said it was a pleasure to witness the unity among participants at the Kuching edition of the Spartan Malaysia Workout Tour.

“There was mutual support and encouragement which truly exemplified the Spartan ethos of camaraderie. The most rewarding sight was witnessing the beaming smiles on everyone’s faces upon completing the simulation,” he said.

According to the organisers, the event served to promote the 2024 Spartan Race South Asean Series, with races across Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore. It also acts as a prelude to the highly-anticipated Spartan Johor Trifecta Weekend, marking the maiden Spartan Race event in Asia this year.