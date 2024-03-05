Labuan’s Kina Benuwa forest reserve to be eco-tourism hub

LABUAN (Mar 5): Labuan’s newly-declared Kina Benuwa Permanent Forest Reserve is set to become a focal point for eco-tourism and stimulate the local economy.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the transformation will also preserve the invaluable mangrove forest on the island, potentially enhancing the existing fisheries sector around the wetlands.

“The transformation of Kina Benuwa Permanent Forest Reserve into Labuan’s eco-tourism is our ministry’s effort of generating revenue for the local economy, in line with the Prime Minister’s aspiration of wanting to accord Labuan special attention.

“We have successfully gazetted more than 60 hectares of Kina Benuwa mangrove forest as a permanent forest reserve (on July 11) last year.

“The intact nature of the mangrove forest provides a solid foundation for its transformation into an eco-tourism and conservation area, which will undoubtedly contribute to the local economy,” he said at a press conference here on Tuesday after visiting the Kina Benuwa Permanent Forest Reserve.

Nik Nazmi added that plans are underway to establish an office on the island to administer and promote the Kina Benuwa Forest Reserve.

“The move is seen as a strategic step to manage the newly designated eco-tourism site efficiently,” he said, adding that he total permanent forest reserves in the Federal Territories have now expanded to 152.901 hectares, up from the previous 84.62 hectares.

He also expressed the ministry’s commitment to building a strategic partnership with Labuan Corporation for the effective management of the forest reserve.

Nik Nazmi said on July 26 last year that the gazettement was in line with the government’s commitment towards mangrove forest preservation and conservation in accordance with the National Coastal Zone Physical Plan II and was the first permanent forest reserve under the National Forestry Act 1984 (Act 313) in Labuan as well as the first mangrove forest reserve in the Federal Territories. – Bernama