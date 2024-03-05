Last flood relief centre for Kuching, Serian divisions closes

KUCHING (March 5): The last flood relief centre (PPS) for Kuching and Serian divisions closed this morning.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat confirmed flood evacuees at the Kampung Slabi Entukuh Hall PPS were allowed to return to their homes today.

“With the closure of the PPS in Serian, all PPS in Kuching and Serian divisions have been closed,” the secretariat said.

In Kuching, centres at R-Piang Kampung Sinar Budi Baru Hall, Taman Malihah Multipurpose Hall, Stapok Community Hall, SJK Chung Hua Batu Kawa, SJK Chung Hua Sungai Tengah, and SJK Chung Hua Sejijak closed yesterday afternoon.

The PPS at Kampung Segong Hall and Kampung Senibong Community Hall, both of which are in Singai, Bau District, closed yesterday morning.

For Serian, the PPS at Kampung Mundai Multipurpose Hall in Siburan, Kampung Melayu Community Hall in Balai Ringin, and Kampung Ensebang Multipurpose Hall Padang Bilon in Balai Ringin sub-district closed yesterday afternoon.

The relief centres opened last Saturday (March 2) after floods struck several areas in Kuching and Serian divisions.