Man has death sentence commuted to 35 years’ imprisonment

KUCHING (March 5): A man from Kapit dodged the noose after the Federal Court today commuted the death sentence imposed on him for the murder of his wife in 2007 to 35 years in jail.

The unanimous decision was made by a three-member panel of the Federal Court comprising justices Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim, Tan Sri Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli and Datuk Mary Lim Thiam Suan against Bangkong Puan, 51.

The court approved Bangkong’s final appeal to set aside two High Court and Appellate Court decisions that had sentenced him to death.

According to the charge, Bangkong murdered his wife, Dara Suhaili, with a knife at their home in Kampung Bahagia Jaya, Teku, Sibu at 11.05pm on Aug 9, 2007.

Based on previous news report, four days before the incident, a misunderstanding arose between Bangkong and Dara after he felt jealous of his wife, who returned late from a gathering in the same village.

On the day of the incident, the couple had an argument, but it was successfully diffused by Dara’s family members before everyone went to bed.

However, not long after, Bangkong suddenly stabbed Dara in several parts of her body while she was asleep which led her to scream.

After stabbing Dara, Bangkong proceeded to stab himself with another knife several times before fleeing.

Bangkong was successfully apprehended by the public and was handed over to the police before he was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The case was prosecuted by DPP Atiqah Abdul Karim while Bangkong was represented by assigned lawyer Wendel Crocker.