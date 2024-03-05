Members of Bintulu Hospital Board of Visitors receive appointment letters

BINTULU (March 5): Kong Ngiou Kwong has been elected as Bintulu Hospital Board of Visitors chairman for a three-year term effective June 1, 2023 to May 31 2026.

The hospital had earlier received the appointment letters for the 17 board members from the office of the Health Minister.

The letters of appointment were presented by Bintulu Hospital director Dr Suzalinna Sulaiman during a recent ceremony.

Aside from Kong, the other appointments are Kapitan Ngo Pen Hee (vice-chairman), Noriha Ali (secretary) and Siew Chiew Chuong (treasurer).

The committee members are Meikie Ding, Layang Kesiaw, Kiran Kaka, Saging Layang, Joeblis Mingat, Kong Kai Seng, Banyang Dato, Lim Su Kien, Ung Cheng Chak, Wong Mang Yun, Wong Tieng Poh, Sim Siang Boo, and Juhaidi Rose.