Much potential for Singapore, S’wak to cooperate, says High Commissioner

KUCHING (March 5): There are many potential opportunities for cooperation between Singapore and Sarawak, said Singapore High Commissioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon.

He said the state has plenty of areas to explore not only in terms of economic cooperation but also in bilateral tourism.

“Singapore is doing few things in Sarawak where we are looking at the possible purchase of renewable energy from Sarawak and the idea of opening a Singapore Consulate General Office in Kuching has also come up.

“These are things to explore, to discuss further, and to look for opportunities to tie up and enhance economic cooperation, investors from Singapore potentially investing in Sarawak, more tourists from Singapore to Sarawak and so on,” he told reporters when met after visiting the Sarawak Museum Old Building here today.

Vanu, who is on a three-day official visit here, said he has been very impressed with Sarawak’s economic development as well as the culture and tourism aspects of the state.

“I visited the Borneo Cultures Museum this morning and what I saw was very impressive. Your Museum Department has done a fantastic job in getting the museum ready to what it is on display today.

“I told them that in the future, when we have some important VIPs and ministers coming from Singapore, I might bring them down to show them the museum,” he said.

He also looked forward to the completion of renovation and restoration works at the Sarawak Museum Old Building.

“I hope to come back and visit again at the end of 2025 or whenever it’s ready,” he said.

He also said that his visit was to enhance bilateral cooperations between Singapore and Sarawak as well.

“I’ve paid courtesy calls to the key people of Sarawak including the new Governor, Premier, Deputy Premiers and several deputy ministers,” he said.

Present to give Vanu and his entourage a tour of the Sarawak Museum Old Building were Sarawak Museum Department curators Yasmin Khalid Nicholls and Dr Zakirah Mohamad Taufek.