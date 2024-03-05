Police arrest woman who crashed stolen car in Bau, male passenger

KUCHING (March 5): Police arrested a woman and a man in Kampung Duyoh, Bau last night after the former crashed the stolen car they were travelling in.

In a statement today, Bau police said a report on the incident was received at around 10.40pm.

“During a crime prevention patrol in Kampung Jagoi Pinomu, the police MPV (mobile patrol vehicle) came across a hatchback driven suspiciously after it made a U-turn upon seeing the police MPV.

“The MPV tailed the car to Kampung Duyoh, and the latter crashed into a roadside ditch.

“The car was driven by a woman alongside a man; it turns out that the car was the one reported missing in Kuching District several hours prior to the incident,” said Bau police.

Both suspects were arrested under Section 379A of the Penal Code and have been handed over to the investigating officer for further action.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said firefighters found the female driver pinned to the driver’s seat, while members of the public had helped the male passenger to get out of the crashed vehicle.

Bomba personnel extricated the driver and put a cervical collar on her.

Both the driver and passenger sustained light injuries in the crash and were handed over to paramedics for further action.