Premier: Housing project to be developed on 300 acres of land in Sg Plan area

SIBU (March 5): The government has identified 300 acres of land in Sungai Plan area, Tanjong Kidurong to be developed as a people-friendly housing estate.

In stating this, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) is the main implementation agency of the development project.

“The housing project is located in a strategic place in the Kidurong industrial area, including Samalaju which has become the focal point for many sectors from various fields to develop,” he added.

Abang Johari was speaking at the launching of the Sg Plan Recovery Project and signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) and MLNG in Bintulu today.

He said BDA will have in mind the local population working in the Sungai Plan area when developing the housing project in order to bring more benefits to the people.

“In a way, it will help reduce the number of slums in the area while creating a more organised and orderly living environment for the people.”

Moreover, the construction of the houses in this industrial area will also allow companies that are active in the nearby area to develop the residential facilities for their employees and work in collaboration with the government to develop the areas.

“It is also the state government’s hope to provide affordable housing for the local residents with reasonable housing prices.”

He expressed gratitude to Petronas and Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu Campus (UPMKB) and other related agencies for carrying out the initiative.

Earlier, Petronas Upstream Business Malaysia Asset senior vice president Hasliza Othman said the project is expected to be able to contribute to efforts to preserve and conserve the ecosystem in the area around where Petronas operates.

“At the same time, it will also help instil an attitude of environmental protection among the local community,” she said.

She said the project is their effort to support the agenda of the 12th Malaysia Plan and the Sarawak Climate Change Policy which emphasises green growth and efficient management of natural resources, in line with their commitment towards Net Zero Carbon Emission 2050 (NZCE2050).