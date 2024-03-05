RapidKL bus catches fire along Jalan Syed Putra in Taman Seputeh

KUALA LUMPUR (March 5): A Rapid KL double-decker bus caught fire near a bus stop along Jalan Syed Putra in Taman Seputeh at 8am this morning while on the 640 route towards Jalan Klang Lama.

No injuries were reported.

It is understood that the bus driver immediately stopped the vehicle and ordered the seven passengers to evacuate as soon as he noticed a fire had broken out at the back of the bus.

“The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) was called and arrived at the scene at 8.16am.

“The fire was successfully extinguished by JBPM, and a tow truck has been engaged,” Rapid Bus said in a statement today.

A total of 16 firefighters were deployed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 8.06am.

The department confirmed that 90 per cent of the bus had been engulfed by flames.

“The cause of the fire is still under investigation,” the department said in a statement. — Malay Mail