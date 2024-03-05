Sabah Tourism Board unveils multilingual brochure at German travel fair

BERLIN (Mar 5): Sabah Tourism Board (STB) unveiled a multilingual brochure at ITB Berlin – the world’s leading travel trade show – which is held from March 5 to 7.

While English remains widely spoken and understood, STB recognizes the importance of providing information in multiple languages to cater to the preferences and needs of travelers from different backgrounds.

The decision to translate the Sabah brochure into German, Dutch, French and Spanish reflects STB’s dedication to ensuring inclusivity and accessibility for all visitors, regardless of linguistic background.

“The availability of the Sabah brochure in multiple languages represents our commitment to providing personalized experiences to our international guests,” explained Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew.

“While English serves as a universal language of communication, we recognize the value of embracing linguistic diversity and catering to the unique preferences of our visitors. By offering information in German, Dutch, French, and Spanish, we aim to enhance the accessibility of Sabah’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty to a broader audience.”

These four additional languages complement the existing brochures, which are currently available in English, Chinese, Japanese and Korean. This brochure serves as a guide for travelers seeking to explore the region’s enchanting landscape and vibrant culture. Additionally, the brochure’s content is also tailored to the interests of the target markets.

Wildlife sanctuaries and marine parks that engage in sustainable and conservation efforts are also highlighted in the brochure. Additionally, community-based tourism experiences enable travelers to engage with local indigenous communities, supporting their livelihoods while promoting environmental stewardship practices. These initiatives not only provide immersive and authentic experiences for travelers but also actively contribute to the conservation of Sabah’s unique biodiversity and cultural heritage.

Aligned with the “Feel Sabah” branding, the multilingual brochure encapsulates the essence of Sabah’s unique charm and invites travelers to immerse themselves in the warmth and hospitality of the destination. “Feel Sabah” embodies the spirit of adventure, discovery, and cultural richness that defines the Sabah experience.

For European arrivals, Germany is the second highest arrival after UK and Ireland, followed by the Netherlands and France, in 2023. This underscores the importance of engaging with the German market and providing tailored information to meet their needs and preferences.

Borneo Eco Tours, Rustic Borneo, Borneo Escapade, Borneo Trails, Tabin Wildlife Holidays, Sepilok Tropical Wildlife Adventure and Borneo Nature Tours are among the Sabah agents taking part in the travel fair.

These reputable agents offer an array of unique and immersive experiences, ranging from eco-adventures to wildlife encounters.